Peter Okoye’s wife, Lola Omotayo celebrates dad on posthumous birthday

Omotayo-Okoye, wife of popular Nigerian singer Peter Okoye has taken to her social media timeline to celebrate her father Oladipo Omotayo on his posthumous birthday.

Lola Omotayo in an Instagram post on Wednesday shared pictures from her father’s burial.

She said she misses him so much and it hurts.

“Wishing my dad a very Happy Birthday in Heaven. I miss you so much it hurts,” she wrote.

Recall that Lola Omotayo lost her dad on December 16, 2020.

In another report, Peter Okoye was hailed by Nigerians as they compared him with Prince Harry for standing by his wife.

