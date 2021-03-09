(Photo) BBNaija Nengi becomes a landlady as she acquires a mighty mansion

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Nengi has become a proud owner of a mighty mansion in Lagos.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news, the 23-year-old wrote;

“2021 just keeps getting better. With consistency, dedication, and hard work, I finally get to tick this off my checklist. Thank you Lord for continued blessings. Can’t wait to play table tennis with my friends in my ‘Pengi’ home”

Fans, Friends and Colleagues of Nengi have stormed her comment section to congratulate her on her latest achievement. See some of their comments below;

@donjazzy wrote “Congratulations”

@Khafi wrote “Congratulations superstar this is amazing”

@neo_akpofure wrote “House Party Loading!!!!!”

@mizwanneka wrote “Girlllllllllllll now u are speaking the language I want to hear. U know this was all I wanted for you yea. Congratulations baby sis. Love u”