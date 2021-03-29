Photos: How some celebrities pulled up at the premiere of Toyin Abraham’s movie, “The Prophetess”

One of the events that took place over the weekend was the movie premiere of Toyin Abraham‘s movie titled ”The Prophetess” and most of her colleagues pulled up to support in different ways.

Almost all those who made it to the movie premiere dressed up in attire that reflects the theme of the movie premiere

Most of them kept it simple but some went to the extreme and that has sparked a debate and controversy among social media users who seem overwhelmed.

Toyin Lawani’s photos happened to be the one that has sparked controversies the most online as many claimed she exposed too much.

Ser so.e of the photos below;