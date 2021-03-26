“Please Keep Dressing Like A Woman” – Fans Beg Teni After She Shared Old Photo Of Herself

Die-hard fans of singer Teniola Apata popularly known as Teni the entertainer have begged the singer to keep dressing like a woman.

One thing spectacular about Teni is her style which is more akin to masculinity. Her fashion sense is more of baggy clothes and one could say she goes for a tomboy look.

On Thursday March 25, Teni stunned her fans after she shared a throwback photo of herself.

The photo shows her rocking a sleeveless top and black pants with a gold fashionable bag by her side.

See photo below:

Fans who reacted to the photo, called on the singer to keep dressing like a lady as it suits her better.

michaelbenedita wrote; ”Please keep dressing like a woman you look beautiful here”

iamyoung_prince1 wrote; ”When u have not eating the forbidding fruit.”

@simeonreal wrote; ”U still fine for here die iya mi”

@benbruz22 wrote; ”Everyone has a story.. have fun girl..do your thing”

@mevoo_euro wrote; ”Hmmm fat no fine ooo 😮😢 see as she sweet here”

@jesse_godwyn wrote; ”This can’t be, teni where una dey see this money na”

richie.rf wrote; ”Imagine how u take happy that day wey u dress like this 😂😂😂 Aunty @tenientertainer”