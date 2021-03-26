TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s P.A, Isreal finally admits the 4th baby belongs to…

Cheating scandal: Temi finally speaks on dating singer, Adekunle…

Actress, Omoni Oboli attacked for passionately kissing RMD

‘When money dey, peace go dey’ – Nigerians…

Couple Shares Stunning Pre-wedding Pictures That Got People…

‘I have seen people mock you for loving me’ –…

Davido’s alleged fourth babymama, Yasmin Larissa reveals how she…

‘I Like Having S3x’ – 12 Year Old Girl Tells The Court

Is Chacha Eke Truly Pregnant? See Photo She Shared After She…

“Please Keep Dressing Like A Woman” – Fans Beg Teni After She Shared Old Photo Of Herself

Entertainment
By San
Teni

Die-hard fans of singer Teniola Apata popularly known as Teni the entertainer have begged the singer to keep dressing like a woman.

One thing spectacular about Teni is her style which is more akin to masculinity. Her fashion sense is more of baggy clothes and one could say she goes for a tomboy look.

On Thursday March 25, Teni stunned her fans after she shared a throwback photo of herself.

READ ALSO

Davido’s alleged fourth babymama, Yasmin Larissa reveals how…

Wonderland in Aso Rock: Teni meets VP Yemi Osinbajo (Photos)

The photo shows her rocking a sleeveless top and black pants with a gold fashionable bag by her side.

See photo below:

Fans who reacted to the photo, called on the singer to keep dressing like a lady as it suits her better.

michaelbenedita wrote; ”Please keep dressing like a woman you look beautiful here”

iamyoung_prince1 wrote; ”When u have not eating the forbidding fruit.”

@simeonreal wrote; ”U still fine for here die iya mi”

@benbruz22 wrote; ”Everyone has a story.. have fun girl..do your thing”

@mevoo_euro wrote; ”Hmmm fat no fine ooo 😮😢 see as she sweet here”

@jesse_godwyn wrote; ”This can’t be, teni where una dey see this money na”

richie.rf wrote; ”Imagine how u take happy that day wey u dress like this 😂😂😂 Aunty @tenientertainer”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s P.A, Isreal finally admits the 4th baby belongs to the singer

Cheating scandal: Temi finally speaks on dating singer, Adekunle Gold

Actress, Omoni Oboli attacked for passionately kissing RMD

‘When money dey, peace go dey’ – Nigerians react to Regina…

Couple Shares Stunning Pre-wedding Pictures That Got People Talking On Social…

‘I have seen people mock you for loving me’ – 2face pens down…

Davido’s alleged fourth babymama, Yasmin Larissa reveals how she met her baby…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians react to video of Singer, Zlatan doing something ‘disgusting’ with his…

“You Are Stupid If You Treat Your Girlfriend Like A Queen” –…

“Please Keep Dressing Like A Woman” – Fans Beg Teni After She Shared…

Court Sentences Two Brothers To Death By Hanging For Stealing Mobile Phone

Outrage as verified JAMB twitter page shares whatsapp screenshot as official…

Burna Boy’s success should be one of the most motivational stories of our…

Toyin Abraham, Mercy Johnson kneel to greet Mercy’s husband in throwback video

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More