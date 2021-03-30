Police Arrest Two Persons In Connection To The Murder Of Lady Found In A Gutter In Enugu

The Enugu state police command has arrested 2 persons and they are being investigated to ascertain their culpability or otherwise in the death of the young lady identified as Orji Chiamaka Precious Gold, 20, whose lifeless body was found in the gutter, along Presidential Road in the capital city.

TheinfoNG reported that a student of the Institute of Management and Technology IMT Enugu, identified as Precious Orji was found dead in a gutter around Roots cafe, opposite Spar Mall Enugu.

The commissioner of Police Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu has ordered the State CID to carry out a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the young lady.

Her body was evacuated to the hospital by Police Operatives attached to New Haven Police Division & was confirmed dead, while the corpse was deposited in the mortuary for preservation & autopsy.

He called on young persons in the State to be wary of who they go out with to avoid becoming victims of such despicable acts. He further enjoins the general public to assist the Police with useful information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the assailants.