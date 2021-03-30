TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

50 Dead After Attending Birthday Party Allegedly Hosted By A…

‘Yahoo Boy Birthday party’: Waiter at the venue of…

‘Receive sense’ – Fans tell actress, Regina…

Davido and his new boo, Mya Yafai melt hearts as they lock lips…

Actress, Rosy Meurer’s new video sparks domestic violence…

‘My future son-in-law’ – Actress, Etinosa…

Police Arrest Two Persons In Connection To The Murder Of Lady…

Four Killed In Suspected Cult War In Anambra (Graphic photos)

Female Student Found Dead In Enugu

Police Arrest Two Persons In Connection To The Murder Of Lady Found In A Gutter In Enugu

News
By San

The Enugu state police command has arrested 2 persons and they are being investigated to ascertain their culpability or otherwise in the death of the young lady identified as Orji Chiamaka Precious Gold, 20, whose lifeless body was found in the gutter, along Presidential Road in the capital city.

TheinfoNG reported that a student of the Institute of Management and Technology IMT Enugu, identified as Precious Orji was found dead in a gutter around Roots cafe, opposite Spar Mall Enugu.

Continue reading here: Toyin Lawani under fire over controversial nun outfit

READ ALSO

Heartbreaking video of an alleged Nigerian ‘yahoo’ girl…

Female Student Found Dead In Enugu

The commissioner of Police Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu has ordered the State CID to carry out a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the young lady.

Her body was evacuated to the hospital by Police Operatives attached to New Haven Police Division & was confirmed dead, while the corpse was deposited in the mortuary for preservation & autopsy.

He called on young persons in the State to be wary of who they go out with to avoid becoming victims of such despicable acts. He further enjoins the general public to assist the Police with useful information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the assailants.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

50 Dead After Attending Birthday Party Allegedly Hosted By A ‘Yahoo…

‘Yahoo Boy Birthday party’: Waiter at the venue of the party reveals…

‘Receive sense’ – Fans tell actress, Regina Daniels after she…

Davido and his new boo, Mya Yafai melt hearts as they lock lips in a party…

Actress, Rosy Meurer’s new video sparks domestic violence speculations

‘My future son-in-law’ – Actress, Etinosa proposes marriage to…

Police Arrest Two Persons In Connection To The Murder Of Lady Found In A Gutter…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘The richest woman i know’ – Dbanj reveals the unkown about…

Actress, Rosy Meurer’s new video sparks domestic violence speculations

Heartbreaking video of an alleged Nigerian ‘yahoo’ girl talking to her client

‘You went completely naked on social media and you’re still not…

AY comedian celebrates his wife, Mabel in the most adorable way

Police Arrest Two Persons In Connection To The Murder Of Lady Found In A Gutter…

I’m grateful to you Lord – Sinach celebrates 48th birthday (Photos)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More