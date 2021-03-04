TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I Slapped Faithia Balogun At A Burial Ceremony –…

BBNaija’s Nengi joins Rema’s Bounce Challenge; he…

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking…

Chioma reportedly broke up with Davido, moved out since October

Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy &…

MC Oluomo’s son reacts to being called a son of a tout

How Burna Boy’s entourage allegedly ’broke bottle’ on CDQ’s head…

Bags Of Onions Sold For N35,000 In The South Crash To N7,000 In…

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina shares heartwarming video as she…

Police reportedly arrest Instagram celebrity, Pretty Mike

Entertainment
By Olumide
See what Pretty Mike wore that has got everyone talking (Photos)

The latest report has claimed that controversial Instagram celebrity, Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu better known as Pretty Mike has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.

The report revealed that he’s being detained at the Bar Beach Police Station cell.

Pretty Mike was arrested following the recent raid of Cubana and the arrest of 172 workers and clubbers at the Victoria Island branch of the nightclub, Daily Post reports.

READ ALSO

Pretty Mike causes a stir on Social Media again as he videos…

Kanyamata will not work on me, ladies have tried and failed…

He is alleged to be a Director in the Cubana group.

Recall that Cubana was shut down a few days ago for flouting COVID-19 rules.

The Lagos State Police Command has been on the trail of the owner of Cubana accused of violating a curfew imposed on residents by the Lagos State Government.

Confirming his arrest, Commissioner of Police (CP) Hakeem Odumosu said Pretty Mike would be charged to court.

“We have arrested him and I have directed that be transferred to Ikeja where he would be charged to court,” Odumosu said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I Slapped Faithia Balogun At A Burial Ceremony – Actress Remi Surutu…

BBNaija’s Nengi joins Rema’s Bounce Challenge; he reacts (Video)

Reactions as Davido’s baby mama, Chioma enrols for baking classes

Chioma reportedly broke up with Davido, moved out since October

Who’s Richer & More Popular Between Burna Boy & Obafemi Martins?…

MC Oluomo’s son reacts to being called a son of a tout

How Burna Boy’s entourage allegedly ’broke bottle’ on CDQ’s head after bout with…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Police reportedly arrest Instagram celebrity, Pretty Mike

Buhari, Osinbajo to be vaccinated publicly on Saturday

Lady who refused sex on 1st date & trekked from Ikeja to Mile 12 gets 175k…

Bobrisky set to spend almost N15million on his gender transformation surgery

Bobrisky reveals juicy plan for an impoverished old woman who confessed her love…

I Am In Serious Debts Because My Mother-In-Law Wanted A Big Wedding – Man…

‘Shi shi she no go collect’ – Nigerians mock lady who tattooed…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More