Mayorkun reacts to photo of pregnant lady who drew a tattoo of him on her stomach (Photos)

It appears some fans are willing to go any length when it comes to showing love to their favourite celebrity.

In a recent post that has gone viral on social media, a pregnant lady identified as Doris has taken her love for DMW artiste, Mayorkun to a new level as she tattooed him on her stomach.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram page on Thursday, Doris wrote;

“Favourite artist.”

Reacting to the photos via his Instastories on Friday, the singer wrote;

“Yooo! Crazzyyy.”

The issue of fans tattooing the picture of celebrities went viral some weeks back after a fan tattooed BBNaija housemate Ka3na on her body.