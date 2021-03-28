Prince William named ‘sexiest bald man’ in the world

Prince William has been named as the sexiest bald man alive.

The 38-year-old Duke has been described as “sexy” a whopping 17.6million times online in blogs, reports and pages found in Google searches, researchers found.

The reports revealed that boxing legend Mike Tyson, 54, came second with 8.8million “sexy”, “hot” or “attractive” mentions on the internet.

And 53-year-old Fast & Furious star Jason Statham was in third place, with 7.4million results.

Russian President Vladimir Putin just missed out on a spot in the top ten, with 2.2m results.

Star Trek icon Patrick Stewart got 1.1m ‘sexy’ mentions online.

Baldy Steve Jones, 43, of Hastings, East Sussex, said: “I’ve been bald since I was in my early 30s and I must admit as soon as I lost my hair I suddenly became irresistible to the opposite sex.

Other notable figures in the top 10 were The Rock, Bruce Willis, John Travolta, Floyd Mayweather and Vin Diesel.