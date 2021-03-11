Private varsity reportedly covers up gay rapist who allegedly drugs and assaults male students on campus (Video)

According to reports gaining ground on the internet, the management of Crescent University, Abeokuta is covering up a rape and sexual assault assailant within the school premises.

A Social media user identified as @kussman on the Twitter platform shared screenshots of a conversation with an alleged student of the institution who narrated how a gay rapist was apprehended in the school premises by students.

According to the chats seen by Scooper News, the higher authorities of the school are trying to sweep the case under the carpet considering the negative buzz it will generate after students were recorded questioning the alleged rapist.

Read the conversation below:

Watch the video below: