TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BREAKING! Many Feared Dead As Armed Bandits Attack Commuters…

Man Marries SS2 Student He Taught Geography During His NYSC In…

Man Uses Manhood For Money Ritual To Please A Woman Who Later…

Lilian Esoro takes her 39th birthday photos to another level

Davido reacts to Nengi’s acquisition of a multi-million naira…

Two University students fight dirty over sugar daddy (Video)

“Put me in your prayers” – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada cries out…

Outrage as Jaruma publishes expensive price list of Kayanmata…

Olakunle Churchill gives Rosy Meurer Lexus SUV as push gift…

Private varsity reportedly covers up gay rapist who allegedly drugs and assaults male students on campus (Video)

Social Media drama
By San

According to reports gaining ground on the internet, the management of Crescent University, Abeokuta is covering up a rape and sexual assault assailant within the school premises.

A Social media user identified as @kussman on the Twitter platform shared screenshots of a conversation with an alleged student of the institution who narrated how a gay rapist was apprehended in the school premises by students.

According to the chats seen by Scooper News, the higher authorities of the school are trying to sweep the case under the carpet considering the negative buzz it will generate after students were recorded questioning the alleged rapist.

READ ALSO

Man washes plates, cleans the house because his wife is the…

Outrage as Jaruma publishes expensive price list of…

Read the conversation below:

READ ALSO: Just like Omotola Jalade and Ka3na, actress, Nkechi Blessing reveals plan to trademark her name

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BREAKING! Many Feared Dead As Armed Bandits Attack Commuters Plying The…

Man Marries SS2 Student He Taught Geography During His NYSC In Her Village

Man Uses Manhood For Money Ritual To Please A Woman Who Later Turned Down His…

Lilian Esoro takes her 39th birthday photos to another level

Davido reacts to Nengi’s acquisition of a multi-million naira mansion

Two University students fight dirty over sugar daddy (Video)

“Put me in your prayers” – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada cries out about having…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Private varsity reportedly covers up gay rapist who allegedly drugs and assaults…

‘Why you should never listen to motivational speakers’ –…

Just like Omotola Jalade and Ka3na, actress, Nkechi Blessing reveals plan to…

Man washes plates, cleans the house because his wife is the breadwinner of the…

Mixed reactions trail Governor Makinde’s purchase of brand new official bicycles…

Don’t think you are ready for marriage because you can afford bride price…

Reno Omokri drops must-read tips for men to identify wife materials

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More