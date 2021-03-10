TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Mixed reactions as Churchill gives Rosy Meurer’s child the…

Man Uses Manhood For Money Ritual To Please A Woman Who Later…

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill welcome a baby with…

Lilian Esoro takes her 39th birthday photos to another level

Zubby Michael Flaunts His Living Room, Says His Furniture Is…

‘I brag different’ – BBNaija Ozo says as he…

Two University students fight dirty over sugar daddy (Video)

If love makes you turn back against family, watch out –…

Anthony Joshua new photo causes stir online

“Put me in your prayers” – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada cries out about having high libido

Entertainment
By Olumide
Ifu Ennada

Former BBNaija housemate nd reality star, Ifu Ennade has spoken on currently having a high libido.

 

In a recent post shared on her Instastories, Ifu Ennade disclosed some of the challenges of being single and the urge for sex.

According to the reality TV star, being single is so much fun until one becomes sexually aroused.

READ ALSO

“You are classless if you collect things you bought for your…

Ifu Ennada goes unclad 2nd time while on vacation (Photo)

And for those that are engaged in friends with benefits, Ifu Ennade said, one of the parties will at some point develop feelings for the other party, which might lead to a crash of the friendship.

On being single and sex
Being single is so much fun until konji sets in. If you’re not the promiscuous type, God bless your soul, cos mehn.

FWB (friends with benefits isn’t an option because it never really ends well. one person would probably catch feelings, and everything will end in tears, plus you lose your precious friend.
May God help my situation. Y’all put me in your prayers real fast cos mehn… I’m a large fowl.

See her post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Mixed reactions as Churchill gives Rosy Meurer’s child the same name as…

Man Uses Manhood For Money Ritual To Please A Woman Who Later Turned Down His…

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill welcome a baby with former P.A, Rosy…

Lilian Esoro takes her 39th birthday photos to another level

Zubby Michael Flaunts His Living Room, Says His Furniture Is Worth 6.3 Million…

‘I brag different’ – BBNaija Ozo says as he celebrates the…

Two University students fight dirty over sugar daddy (Video)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Put me in your prayers” – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada cries out about having…

Many see us as heroes who should never fall – Lateef Adedimeji opens up on…

Reactions as Nigerian pilot flies mum on a plane for the first time

Erigga hails wife for agreeing to date him when he was broke (video)

Olakunle Churchill gives Rosy Meurer Lexus SUV as push gift (Video)

(Video) Loyal fan gifts BBNaija Kiddwaya a big cow for his birthday

If you were me, will you be normal? – Davido asks fans

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More