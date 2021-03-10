“Put me in your prayers” – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada cries out about having high libido

Former BBNaija housemate nd reality star, Ifu Ennade has spoken on currently having a high libido.

In a recent post shared on her Instastories, Ifu Ennade disclosed some of the challenges of being single and the urge for sex.

According to the reality TV star, being single is so much fun until one becomes sexually aroused.

And for those that are engaged in friends with benefits, Ifu Ennade said, one of the parties will at some point develop feelings for the other party, which might lead to a crash of the friendship.

On being single and sex

Being single is so much fun until konji sets in. If you’re not the promiscuous type, God bless your soul, cos mehn.

FWB (friends with benefits isn’t an option because it never really ends well. one person would probably catch feelings, and everything will end in tears, plus you lose your precious friend.

May God help my situation. Y’all put me in your prayers real fast cos mehn… I’m a large fowl.

