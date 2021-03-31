TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Yahoo Boy Birthday party’: Waiter at the venue of…

50 Dead After Attending Birthday Party Allegedly Hosted By A…

Actress, Rosy Meurer’s new video sparks domestic violence…

‘Receive sense’ – Fans tell actress, Regina…

Davido and his new boo, Mya Yafai melt hearts as they lock lips…

Police Arrest Two Persons In Connection To The Murder Of Lady…

‘My future son-in-law’ – Actress, Etinosa…

‘You went completely naked on social media and you’re…

Female Student Found Dead In Enugu

Reactions as Ahmed Musa leads ‘praise and worship’ before Nigeria’s win over Lesotho (Video)

Social Media drama
By San

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has sparked debates on social media following the team anticipated victory dance before the 3-0 win against Lesotho in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday.

In a video making the rounds on Social media, the Nigerian men’s team could be seen singing and dancing in the team bus while enroute the Teslim Balogun Stadium for the last group match of the AFCON Qualifying rounds.

Nigerians were amazed at how Ahmed Musa, a known Muslim was leading Christian praise songs and cheered his teammates on.

Watch the video below and see reactions from netizens right after

Twitter user identified as Gideon Ekong wrote:

Ahmed Musa leading praise and worship in the Super Eagles team bus before the game is the highlight for me. Religious extremism is for poor people.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Yahoo Boy Birthday party’: Waiter at the venue of the party reveals…

50 Dead After Attending Birthday Party Allegedly Hosted By A ‘Yahoo…

Actress, Rosy Meurer’s new video sparks domestic violence speculations

‘Receive sense’ – Fans tell actress, Regina Daniels after she…

Davido and his new boo, Mya Yafai melt hearts as they lock lips in a party…

Police Arrest Two Persons In Connection To The Murder Of Lady Found In A Gutter…

‘My future son-in-law’ – Actress, Etinosa proposes marriage to…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as Ahmed Musa leads ‘praise and worship’ before…

She slapped the security guy, steals people’s boyfriend- Landlord who gave…

Man Burnt Man To Death For Allegedly Insulting Prophet Muhammad in Bauchi…

Pres. Buhari arrives in London (Video)

Singer Waje turns down a potential son-in-law

BBNaija’s Cindy Okafor advises Nigerian parents on the best thing they can…

Afeez Eniola celebrates wife and actress, Ester Kalejaye on birthday (Photo)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More