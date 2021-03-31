Reactions as Ahmed Musa leads ‘praise and worship’ before Nigeria’s win over Lesotho (Video)

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has sparked debates on social media following the team anticipated victory dance before the 3-0 win against Lesotho in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday.

In a video making the rounds on Social media, the Nigerian men’s team could be seen singing and dancing in the team bus while enroute the Teslim Balogun Stadium for the last group match of the AFCON Qualifying rounds.

Nigerians were amazed at how Ahmed Musa, a known Muslim was leading Christian praise songs and cheered his teammates on.

Watch the video below and see reactions from netizens right after

Twitter user identified as Gideon Ekong wrote:

Ahmed Musa leading praise and worship in the Super Eagles team bus before the game is the highlight for me. Religious extremism is for poor people.