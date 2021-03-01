Reactions as Davido’s alleged 4th baby mama names son Dawson meaning ‘Son of David’

There have been mixed reactions on social media since sensational singer, Davido’s alleged 4th baby mama Larrisa disclosed that she named her son Dawson which means ‘Son of David’.

Recall that some months ago, the UK-based Angolan born makeup artiste took to her Instagram page to share a lovely video of her son.

In a new vlog on her Youtube channel, Larrisa while having a good time with her son, also disclosed her baby’s name.

According to Larrisa, her son’s name is “Dawson” which means son of David.

Davido has been under fire earlier today after he was spotted in a viral video with an American model.

See how some social media users reacted to this;

@_kamara_esther wrote “Aww .. na wah for Davido .. at least keep your dick one place na”

@queenofcalga wrote “Be like say we go cut Davido d**k take do pepper soup”

@_mide_pearl wrote “If na davido pikin we go don know since David doesn’t hide his children and he takes care of them,y Dawson own con diff..she fit even out Adeleke Dawson to clear doubts”

@official_boovic: Davido second son????

@____adiocoker0.12: Go into the world and multiply