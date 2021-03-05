TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Why I Slapped Faithia Balogun At A Burial Ceremony –…

BBNaija’s Nengi joins Rema’s Bounce Challenge; he…

Chioma reportedly broke up with Davido, moved out since October

Lady who refused sex on 1st date & trekked from Ikeja to…

MC Oluomo’s son reacts to being called a son of a tout

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina shares heartwarming video as she…

How Burna Boy’s entourage allegedly ’broke bottle’ on CDQ’s head…

Bags Of Onions Sold For N35,000 In The South Crash To N7,000 In…

I have two boyfriends, I love both of them but’ – Lady expresses…

Reactions as Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph shares intimate video of her husband bathing her

EntertainmentNollywood
By Olumide

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has sparked controversies online with a latest post she dropped on social media.

This comes as Anita Joseph recently shared intimate video of her husband on social media.

The actress shared a video of her husband MC Fish bathing her on her official Instagram page.

READ ALSO

Anita Joseph and husband celebrate their first wedding…

You mustn’t have a man, but you need one — Actress Anita…

See also: Bobrisky to get a new apartment for an elderly woman who declared love for him (Photo)

The post has received different reactions from her fans and followers on Instagram.

Many described the actress as “shameless” for sharing intimate moments with social media users.

see video below;

Since getting married to MC Fish, Anita Joseph is known for putting her marriage on the spotlight and seems not to care what others think about what she post on her social media timeline.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Why I Slapped Faithia Balogun At A Burial Ceremony – Actress Remi Surutu…

BBNaija’s Nengi joins Rema’s Bounce Challenge; he reacts (Video)

Chioma reportedly broke up with Davido, moved out since October

Lady who refused sex on 1st date & trekked from Ikeja to Mile 12 gets 175k…

MC Oluomo’s son reacts to being called a son of a tout

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwashina shares heartwarming video as she welcomes her first…

How Burna Boy’s entourage allegedly ’broke bottle’ on CDQ’s head after bout with…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph shares intimate video of her…

Bobrisky to get a new apartment for an elderly woman who declared love for him…

Police reportedly arrest Instagram celebrity, Pretty Mike

Buhari, Osinbajo to be vaccinated publicly on Saturday

Lady who refused sex on 1st date & trekked from Ikeja to Mile 12 gets 175k…

Bobrisky set to spend almost N15million on his gender transformation surgery

Bobrisky reveals juicy plan for an impoverished old woman who confessed her love…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More