Reactions as Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph shares intimate video of her husband bathing her

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has sparked controversies online with a latest post she dropped on social media.

This comes as Anita Joseph recently shared intimate video of her husband on social media.

The actress shared a video of her husband MC Fish bathing her on her official Instagram page.

The post has received different reactions from her fans and followers on Instagram.

Many described the actress as “shameless” for sharing intimate moments with social media users.

see video below;

Since getting married to MC Fish, Anita Joseph is known for putting her marriage on the spotlight and seems not to care what others think about what she post on her social media timeline.