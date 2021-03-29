‘Receive sense’ – Fans tell actress, Regina Daniels after she splashed N5M on Kayanmata

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Fans of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels have advised her to receive sense.

This comes after the mother of one shared a video of when she purchased Kayanmata worth N5M.

For those who do not know, Kayanmata refers to herbs or potions that act as sex or love enhancers for couples.

According to the 21- year-old, everything she got from famous Kayanmata vendor, Jaruma is N5million and they contain 3 waist beads which cost 500,000 each and sex enhancement chocolate bars.

@obrusmados.xx2 wrote “500k waist bead all my school fees from birth till I graduate Na him u wan put for waist”

@amuche.rita.12 wrote “Imagine.. Regina receive sense Biko 500k for A waist bead.. una duplex for hell dey well furnished”

@queen_c_jay wrote “The Waist bead is not even Gold just normal one we have all over the place in the Market and ya’ll saying 500k At least ya’ll should lie with fear of God Now, Not Everybody is gullible now…Lie everywhere, Social media with Fake life and some people are falling for it, That’s how you said you bought Wristwatch 34million, I wonder if you want to check the Day Jesus Christ is coming”

@cute9jamedia wrote “Where una dey see money Nah, 1.5m for that nonsense”

@rosevincent1319 wrote “Chaiii waste of currency”

