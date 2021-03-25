Regina Daniels shares her transformation from child actor to adulthood (Video)

Nigerian actress and mother of one Regina Daniels seems to be all about photos in the past few days.

In a recent post she shared on her IG page, Regina Daniels dropped a video of her transformation from a child actor to an adult.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Regina said she grew up under everyone’s watch.

“My growth isn’t surprising because I grew under everyone’s watch or is it?” she wrote.

Regina Daniels, who is the daughter of veteran actress, Rita Daniels started acting at the age of seven and has grown to be a big name in the industry.

She also recently announced her return to acting after a break to welcome her son Munir Ned Nwoko with Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko.