Regina Daniels shows off her body in hot new photos

Nollywood actress and Billionaire wife, Regina Daniels Nwoko happens to be one of the most beautiful actresses in the movie industry.

The mother of one is known for her classy style and fashion and in a recent post via her Instagram account she shared some hot new photos of herself and have left many of her fans drooling.

Swipe left to see more below;

Regina Daniels is a Nollywood film actress and a model. She was born in Lagos, Nigeria on October 10, 2000. Her mother is Rita Daniel who is also an actress/film producer and the chairman of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) in Delta State, Nigeria. Regina grew up in Asaba, Delta State of Nigeria. She has five siblings – three brothers and two sisters. She is the second youngest child in her family. One of her role models growing up was Academy award-winning actress Angelina Jolie.