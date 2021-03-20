Relationships are just a waste of precious time these days – Uti Nwachukwu declares

Popular media personnel, Uti Nwachukwu is in the news once again and this time he reacts to the kind of relationships present in today’s world and how irrelevant it has become.

According to Uti, relationships in today’s world are just a waste of time.

According to him, people are getting married for different reasons now such as dating for money, to cover up the culture conditioned shame of being single as well as marrying to cater for their families.