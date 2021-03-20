Relationships are just a waste of precious time these days – Uti Nwachukwu declares

Popular media personnel, Uti Nwachukwu is in the news once again and this time he reacts to the kind of relationships present in today’s world and how irrelevant it has become.
According to Uti, relationships in today’s world are just a waste of time.
According to him, people are getting married for different reasons now such as dating for money, to cover up the culture conditioned shame of being single as well as marrying to cater for their families.
”Relationships are just a waste of precious time these days! People dating for money. People dating to get access to others they want to sleep with. Unhappy People marrying Unhappy people to cover the culture conditioned shame of being single People marrying to cater for their Family.
At this rate, with the kind of humans that we have now, e be like to protect your future, peace and stability, na Surrogate/ sperm Bank Sure pass. That way your kids are your kids and no one can destroy your future by dragging them with you.The things we hear!”he tweeted
