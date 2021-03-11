Reno Omokri drops must-read tips for men to identify wife materials

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Olumide

Political critic and author, Reno Omokri has taken to social media to give men tips on how they can recognize a wife material.

The former Nigerian presidential aide shared this valuable tips on his verified  handle on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

According to him, a wife material gives love, not romance, and also such a lady has high relevance, not high maintenance.

See also: Charly Boy's daughter, Dewy marks third anniversary with lesbian partner

The post he made reads;

“The Specs Of a Wife Material

Gives you love, not romance
She has high relevance, but is not high maintenance
Her love doesn’t go on break when you are broke
She knows how to pray, play, slay and stay

As a man, make yourself worthy of such a woman”

 

