Reno Omokri drops must-read tips for men to identify wife materials

The former Nigerian presidential aide shared this valuable tips on his verified handle on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter.
According to him, a wife material gives love, not romance, and also such a lady has high relevance, not high maintenance.
The post he made reads;
“The Specs Of a Wife Material
Gives you love, not romance
She has high relevance, but is not high maintenance
Her love doesn’t go on break when you are broke
She knows how to pray, play, slay and stay
As a man, make yourself worthy of such a woman”
