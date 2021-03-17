Reno Omokri’s ‘wife’ replies follower who called Reno her ‘crush’

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

According to a post on Reno Omokri’s Instagram,  his wife has addressed a woman who called Reno her crush.

This comes after the follower while reacting to a post on Reno’s Instagram account referred to him as “My crush”.

Reno took a screenshot of the woman’s reply and shared as a different post and the caption was signed off by Reno’s ‘wife’.

Reno Omokri drops must-read tips for men to identify wife…

Even If The Queen Kneel Down To Greet Meghan Daily, She’d…

According to the post, Reno’s wife revealed that she has access to his social media accounts, reads his posts, and sees all the messages women send to him.

Dear @annie_anne25,

Aww! That is so sweet of you. My husband and I and our four children really appreciate your show of affection.

(I read all my husbands posts, comments and DMs and I love all of his fans that express love for him, including those who DM him nice photos). Mrs Reno Omokri

