Ronke Odusanya’s DNA saga: split reactions as actress shares new photo of her baby

For the past few months, Nollywood actress Ronke Odusanya has been battling a paternity scandal involving her 18 months old baby with Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Saheed, popularly known as Jago. The court recently ordered a DNA test for the baby, but the actress, through her lawyer, gave a condition that Jago would pay the DNA fee.

Since then, nothing has been heard from Jago and the actress. However, Ronke Odussanya has stirred fans’ reactions with a photo of herself and her daughter shared on Instagram to celebrate mother’s day.

Many people slammed Jago as they spotted the striking resemblance between him and his daughter.

tanwakal wrote: Honestly this girl is carbon copy of the dad.

akm123m wrote: Wow, this is jago copy

ajoketosinblack wrote: See Carbon copy ooo one useless man his saying he wants DNA test, boya we shud giv him the go ahead to waste his money.. happy Mother’s Day sisterly

ladybossdebbie wrote: And somebody actually requested for this visible DNA,even a blind man can tell. Craze people everywhere

spiringfemalegovernor wrote: Who’s the mad man that requested for this lovely baby’s DNA?

teeyojo wrote: @aspiringfemalegovernor God will punish that person the baby looks so much like the dad I love you momma and daughter