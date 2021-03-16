Ronke Odusanya’s DNA saga: split reactions as actress shares new photo of her baby

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

For the past few months, Nollywood actress Ronke Odusanya has been battling a paternity scandal involving her 18 months old baby with Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Saheed, popularly known as Jago. The court recently ordered a DNA test for the baby, but the actress, through her lawyer, gave a condition that Jago would pay the DNA fee.

Since then, nothing has been heard from Jago and the actress. However, Ronke Odussanya has stirred fans’ reactions with a photo of herself and her daughter shared on Instagram to celebrate mother’s day.

Many people slammed Jago as they spotted the striking resemblance between him and his daughter.

tanwakal wrote: Honestly this girl is carbon copy of the dad.

akm123m wrote: Wow, this is jago copy

ajoketosinblack wrote: See Carbon copy ooo😍😍 one useless man his saying he wants DNA test, boya we shud giv him the go ahead to waste his money.. happy Mother’s Day sisterly 😍😍

ladybossdebbie wrote: And somebody actually requested for this visible DNA,even a blind man can tell. Craze people everywhere

spiringfemalegovernor wrote: Who’s the mad man that requested for this lovely baby’s DNA?

teeyojo wrote: @aspiringfemalegovernor God will punish that person the baby looks so much like the dad I love you momma and daughter

