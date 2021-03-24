Sanwo-Olu gifts Nollywood veteran Iya Awero three-bedroom apartment (Video)

It’s a big news for Nollywood veteran, Lanre Hassan better known as Iya Awero as she was recently gifted a 3bedroom apartment by Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to the reports, the governor gave the screen veteran the apartment as he commissioned, delivered, and renamed the LagosHoms, Igbogbo as Prince Abiodun Ogunleye Housing Estate, Igbogbo.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, made the announcement via his Twitter account on Wednesday. Iya Awero thanked the governor and his team for their kind gesture. “I don’t know what to say. I am so short of words. I am so happy today. Thank you so much, my governor, may the Almighty Allah continue to bless you. Also, deputy, thank you so much. I am so grateful. If anyone shelters you whenever you wake up, all you do is pray for the person. God will keep blessing, helping, and supporting you. This our land will be peaceful, God will fix Nigeria and take the country to greater heights. Once again I thank everyone for this gift.”

Watch the video below;

