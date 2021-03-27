Sanwo-Olu hosts Eniola Ajala, the one-day governor

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently hosted the one-day Governor, Eniola Ajala and her cabinet members at Lagos house, Ikeja on Friday March 6, 2021

The report revealed that Eniola Ajala was the winner of the 2018/2019 spelling bee competition from Lafiaji senior high school.

During the meeting, Sanwo-Olu expressed his Government’s commitment to quality education, saying education will continue to be a major stake in the THEMES agenda.

According to the governor, his administration is focused on improving the learning outcome of students in public schools.

He said his government would continue to improve on the ambience of learning in public schools to bring out the best in students across the State.

Sanwo-Olu said the Spelling Bee competition is about excellence to encourage students and youth population in Lagos State.