See How An Entire Family Died On Their Way Back From Their Grandpa’s Burial

Social Media drama
By San

A Nigerian man has narrated a tragic story involving his primary school classmate’s family who went for a burial.

According to the man, his classmate and the family travelled for their grandfather’s burial when they were still in primary school.

Unfortunately, while returning, they were all involved in a crazy auto crash and no one survived.

Taking to Twitter, the man with username @Letter-to_Jack wrote;

”What’s the craziest True-Life F**ckery you’ve heard or experienced??

Me: When I was in Primary school, my classmate and his entire family travelled to the village to bury their grandpa. On the way, there was a crazy CRASH, everyone in the convoy died.”

