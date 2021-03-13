She is one of the most talented singers I know – DJ Cuppy praises her elder sister, Tolani

Billionaire daughter, singer and disc jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, in a recent statement showered praises on her elder sister, Tolani.

In a post she tagged an appreciation post, DJ Cuppy did not only praise her sister’s singing prowess but also revealed she’s her rock and an integral part of her life.

“I’m taking this moment to appreciate @Tolani My older sister is one of the most talented singer-songwriters I know but most importantly, my rock. Behind Cuppy is Florence/Ife and my sister is STILL my keeper. Love you deep. #FamilyFirst”. She wrote.

DJ Cuppy, Tolani and Temi are daughters to Nigerian billionaire and business mogul, Femi Otedola.