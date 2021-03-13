TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Naomi opens up on how she battled…

Meet teacher who cooks and gives her students free food in class…

Alaafin of Oyo marries his 23rd wife, Chioma

‘Is she pregnant?’ – Reactions as actress, Uche…

Private varsity reportedly covers up gay rapist who allegedly…

Kanye West reportedly cuts off Kim by changing his phone numbers…

Nkechi Blessing reacts to the sudden death of Cash Boss Nation,…

Davido buys luxury hand sanitizer worth N34m

Don Jazzy, Olamide , others congratulate Fireboy as he becomes a…

She is one of the most talented singers I know – DJ Cuppy praises her elder sister, Tolani

Entertainment
By Olumide

Billionaire daughter, singer and disc jockey, Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, in a recent statement showered praises on her elder sister, Tolani.

In a post she tagged an appreciation post, DJ Cuppy did not only praise her sister’s singing prowess but also revealed she’s her rock and an integral part of her life.

See also: I broke up with my ex for refusing to ‘frog jump’ when he offended me –Cossy Ojiakor

READ ALSO

DJ Cuppy gains admission into Oxford University for Masters,…

DJ Cuppy and Fireboy DML go romantic ahead of release of new…

“I’m taking this moment to appreciate @Tolani  My older sister is one of the most talented singer-songwriters I know but most importantly, my rock. Behind Cuppy is Florence/Ife and my sister is STILL my keeper. Love you deep. #FamilyFirst”. She wrote.

DJ Cuppy, Tolani and Temi are daughters to Nigerian billionaire and business mogul, Femi Otedola.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ooni of Ife’s wife, Queen Naomi opens up on how she battled infertility…

Meet teacher who cooks and gives her students free food in class daily (Photos)

Alaafin of Oyo marries his 23rd wife, Chioma

‘Is she pregnant?’ – Reactions as actress, Uche Ogbodo shares…

Private varsity reportedly covers up gay rapist who allegedly drugs and assaults…

Kanye West reportedly cuts off Kim by changing his phone numbers & making…

Nkechi Blessing reacts to the sudden death of Cash Boss Nation, Kashy Godson

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

She is one of the most talented singers I know – DJ Cuppy praises her elder…

I broke up with my ex for refusing to ‘frog jump’ when he offended me –Cossy…

I have been raped 5 times – Iyabo Ojo reveals (Video)

Actress, Omotola Ekehinde reacts as her husband, Captain Ekeinde flies BBNaija’s…

Feminist Coalition reacts to allegation of misappropriation of EndSARS donations

Nigerians drag Feminist group over alleged looting of ENDSARS donation funds

Kanye West reportedly cuts off Kim by changing his phone numbers & making…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More