She said yes – Singer, Skales proposes to girlfriend (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular Nigerian rapper cum singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, popularly known as Skales has joined the list of Nigerian celebrities that have finally taken the bold step to propose to their girlfriends.

Skales who was excited to share the news with fans and followers took to social media timeline to share a video of the moment he proposed.

The singer went down on his knees then proposed to her and he got a big ‘YES.’

From the caption of the video, the 29 years old singer revealed he felt nervous during the process and the last time he felt that way was his first time on stage.

He wrote:

“The last time I felt this nervous was my first time on stage
Badman finally got the loving
She said YES y’all.”

See the video below;

