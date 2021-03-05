Singer, Adele finalizes divorce with husband two years after split

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular British Pop Singer, Adele has finalized the divorce with her husband, Simon Konecki, according to the reports

This is coming after the two came out publicly to reveal their split two years ago..

Well, the latest report revealed that the judgment packet submitted by Adele and Konecki has now been signed by a judge on Thursday, March 4th.

The multiple Grammy award winner filed the packet in which both ex-lovers chose to determine rights to community property and debts through mediation.

Adele and Konecki represented themselves in the case.

The ‘Hello’ crooner and her ex announced their separation in April 2019. This was after a quiet wedding ceremony in the previous year. They have a son together named Angelo.

