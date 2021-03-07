(Photo) Singer, May D narrowly escapes death after fire guts his house

Nigerian singer Akinmayokun Awodumila better known as May D took to Instagram to share the news about how he narrowly escaped from the cold hands of death after fire gutted his house.

According to the singer, there was a fire outbreak in his house, and his leg was burnt. May D has also asked his fans and followers to put him in their prayers,

Sharing photos of his burnt leg at the hospital, the 36-year-old wrote;

“Hey guys, put me in your prayers, there was a fire in my house, and my leg got burnt.

See photo below;

Some social media users and fans have taken it upon themselves to pray and wish the singer a quick recovery.

@teebigadekunle wrote “Ha Omo sorry bro”

@kwin_toke wrote “Get well soon”

@kingzo2471881 wrote “God is your strength”