Singer, Simi opens up on how she managed to hide her pregnancy from the public

Talented singer, Simi has opened up on how she managed to hide her pregnancy from the public.’

According to the mother of one, only her team members new she was pregnant and she wore sweater in the sun to cover her bump.

Taking to Instagram to say this, the 32-year-old wrote;

“Look what I found…I was 6mths pregnant and I was in Sierra Leone rehearsing for my show with @wunmi__king and @_therealboluwatife… The entire trip was so wild for me cos only my team knew I was pregnant so I was wearing sweater in the sun. Lol. I couldn’t even dance on the stage cos it was slippery and I was so scared I was going to trip. Omo tains 400 thousand. Deja don already become world traveller before she land sef.”