TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido doesn’t make money from album sales – Kemi…

‘He used to fall asleep with his hands on my baby…

Two months after giving birth, my leg is still swollen, wedding…

Frank Edoho reacts to calls to replace Ebuka as BBNaija host

Actress, Eniola Badmus expresses desire to participate in BBNaija…

Nigerians react as Lion in Kaduna Zoo dies of hunger

‘What Banky W did to me during my wedding’ – Williams Uchemba…

Vee reacts to calls for removal of Ebuka as BBNaija host

Actress, Iyabo Ojo opens up on her experience as a mum

Singer, Waje shares lovely photos of her Nicki Minaj look-alike daughter as she clocks 22 today

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian singer, Waje has shared lovely photos and videos of her daughter, Emerald as she turns 22 today.

The elated mother took to her Instagram page to share a heartfelt prayer for the daughter of her youth. Waje wrote:

“My beloved daughter, on your birthday, I pray that the Heavens bless you with the most important thing in this world – true happiness. May this great blessing follow you until the end of time”.

READ ALSO

“Nigeria Is Designed To Frustrate You” –…

Marriage isn’t that important — Singer Waje responds to a…

The ‘The Voice Nigeria judge also share cheeky videos of Emerald and her followers are shocked at how beautiful Emerald is. See some of the videos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Waje (@officialwaje)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Waje (@officialwaje)

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido doesn’t make money from album sales – Kemi Olunloyo reveals…

‘He used to fall asleep with his hands on my baby bump’ –…

Two months after giving birth, my leg is still swollen, wedding ring…

Frank Edoho reacts to calls to replace Ebuka as BBNaija host

Actress, Eniola Badmus expresses desire to participate in BBNaija 2021 edition

Nigerians react as Lion in Kaduna Zoo dies of hunger

‘What Banky W did to me during my wedding’ – Williams Uchemba speaks

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

‘What Banky W did to me during my wedding’ – Williams Uchemba speaks

Wike reportedly gifts Burna Boy Land, money to build on it (Video)

Two months after giving birth, my leg is still swollen, wedding ring…

Singer, Waje shares lovely photos of her Nicki Minaj look-alike daughter as she…

Davido doesn’t make money from album sales – Kemi Olunloyo reveals…

Nkechi Blessing gushes over her son as she shares adorable pictures of him

Prince William named ‘sexiest bald man’ in the world

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More