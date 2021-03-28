Singer, Waje shares lovely photos of her Nicki Minaj look-alike daughter as she clocks 22 today

Nigerian singer, Waje has shared lovely photos and videos of her daughter, Emerald as she turns 22 today.

The elated mother took to her Instagram page to share a heartfelt prayer for the daughter of her youth. Waje wrote:

“My beloved daughter, on your birthday, I pray that the Heavens bless you with the most important thing in this world – true happiness. May this great blessing follow you until the end of time”.

The ‘The Voice Nigeria judge also share cheeky videos of Emerald and her followers are shocked at how beautiful Emerald is. See some of the videos below:

