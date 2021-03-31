Singer Waje turns down a potential son-in-law

Talented Nigerian singer, Aituaje Iruobe, better known as Waje, has shut down a potential son-in-law who showed an interest in her daughter, Emerald.

This come after the singer recently celebrated her daughter’s birthday as she took to her Twitter handle to pen down an appreciation post to everyone who celebrated her daughter on her birthday day.

Reacting to the tweet, a Twitter user identified as shugar boy tommy said he is available to be a son-in-law to the singer.

Waje, in no time, shunned the Twitter user, saying she did not put out a form for people to ask for her daughter’s hand in marriage; hence he should not bother.

See the conversation below:

Waje wrote: I’m so grateful to God for this gift.

His favour and love for me is overwhelming. Thank you Lord, happy birthday again Emerald

Taking the comment section, shugar boy tommy wrote: I am available for son in-law oooo

Waje reponded: I didn’t put out form so don’t bother