“Social Media Has Put A Lot Of Pressure On Youths Nowadays” – Presidential aspirant, Yul Edochie Cries Out

Nollywood actor cum politician, Yul Edochie has opened up on the negative effects social media is having on the youths of today.

According to the actor, social media is putting youths under immense pressure to look successful, while in reality, they actually are not.

Yul made this known in a recent post on social media platform, Twitter.

He said that quite a number of young people are under pressure based on what they view on social media. In a bid not to be left behind by their more successful peers, they end up looking successful, rather than being successful.

In his words;

“Many youths are under a lot of pressure these days. Sadly it’s not pressure to achieve. But pressure to look like they are achieving. And social media is largely responsible for it. Take it easy. Avoid competition. The goal is to be successful, not to look successful.”