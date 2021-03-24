Spending money on woman because you’re dating her is stupidity – Reno Omokri to men

Reno Omokri in a long statement has advised men against spending on a lady simply because they are dating.
According to Reno Omokri in a statement via his social media handle, he claimed that it is stupidity to do so.
He wrote via his Instagram account;
A foolish man asked me if it is right to take back gifts you gave to your ex. I said he is asking the wrong question. The right question is, should you give expensive gifts to a woman you are neither married or relate yes to? No. Who appointed you as Santa Claus? Prevention is better than cure.
Don’t do it! There is nothing wrong in buying your wife even a diamond studded phone. But why be so stupid as to buy a girlfriend a phone? Phone that she will use to call her new boyfriend if she dumps you? And if you have the audacity to complain, she can even block you with the phone you bought. Be wise, not nice!”
However, on seeing Reno’s post a follower identified as stellaababy_ reacted and wrote;
”President of Stingy Men Association”
Reno Omokri replied by saying he is’t stingy as he stressed that any man who gives money to women is ”stupid.”
”Dear @stellaababy_,
Those who call me chairman of Stingy Men Association don’t understand the meaning of stinginess. Please research. I gave out ?2.3 million as palliatives during the #COVID19 lockdown.
Spending on women you are neither married or related to, just because you are dating them, is not generosity. It is stupidity.
Why should men give a woman money? Where do you see it in Scripture? Entitlement has totally messed up your mentality. If a man wants to be generous, he spends on the poor, not on women who have high maintenance cost as well as high nuisance value to you.
This is the main reason too many young Black African men are marrying older White women. Because they are pleasantly surprised that there are women who don’t require financial maintenance.
Our women must stop being feminist that still want men’s monies!
That is not feminism. That is moneyism!
