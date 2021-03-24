Spending money on woman because you’re dating her is stupidity – Reno Omokri to men

Reno Omokri in a long statement has advised men against spending on a lady simply because they are dating.

According to Reno Omokri in a statement via his social media handle, he claimed that it is stupidity to do so.

He wrote via his Instagram account;

A foolish man asked me if it is right to take back gifts you gave to your ex. I said he is asking the wrong question. The right question is, should you give expensive gifts to a woman you are neither married or relate yes to? No. Who appointed you as Santa Claus? Prevention is better than cure.

Don’t do it! There is nothing wrong in buying your wife even a diamond studded phone. But why be so stupid as to buy a girlfriend a phone? Phone that she will use to call her new boyfriend if she dumps you? And if you have the audacity to complain, she can even block you with the phone you bought. Be wise, not nice!”

However, on seeing Reno’s post a follower identified as stellaababy_ reacted and wrote;

”President of Stingy Men Association”

Reno Omokri replied by saying he is’t stingy as he stressed that any man who gives money to women is ”stupid.”