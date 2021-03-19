Suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Auchi Polytechnic Spray Money On The Streets As They Celebrate Graduation (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San

Some suspected fraudsters, loosely called Yahoo Boys have been spotted spraying wads of cash in Auchi area of Edo state shortly after writing their final exams.

According to the video making the rounds online, the students of Auchi Polytechnic, Edo State decided to take to the street in their flashy cars to celebrate after writing their final exams. The students suspected to be yahoo boys due to their lavish spendings could be seen throwing naira notes in the air for a teeming crowd rushing to have their share of the free money littered on the ground.

Watch the video below:

