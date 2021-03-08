TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘You are still very strong’ -Actress, Rita Edochie…

Davido’s baby mama, Chioma’s new look generates…

Never have a threesome, it’s not worth it –…

Watch as Bobrisky sprays money on old woman, vows to make her…

Anita Joseph’s husband responds to Nigerians saying she has…

Actress, Sotayo Sobola marries in low-key wedding ceremony…

(Photo) Singer, May D narrowly escapes death after fire guts his…

Nengi And Davido ‘Flirting’ After Following Each Other Once Again…

”Table Of Men” – Rudeboy says as he dines with Jude…

”Table Of Men” – Rudeboy says as he dines with Jude Okoye, Don Jazzy and others

Entertainment
By Olumide

Well-known Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye of the defunct music group P-Square now known as Rudeboy recently took to his social media timeline to share how he spent his Sunday afternoon.

From the look of the picture Rudeboy shared, it’s obvious many Nigerian celebrities aside from their careers are also close friends, colleagues, and loved ones.

See also: Keep my name out of your sewage mouth – Erica slams Samklef after he clashed with her

READ ALSO

The interior of Don Jazzy’s new Lekki house (Video)

“If A Lady Buys Don Jazzy’s Kind Of New House, They’ll Say A…

Some take time off their busy schedules to spend time together.

Nigerian artist Rudeboy has shared a photo of himself having lunch with his brother Jude Okoye, Don Jazzy, and other big men.

Sharing the photo, he captioned his post, “Table of men 😎

His twin brother, Peter Okoye remains on the other side since they went their separate ways.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘You are still very strong’ -Actress, Rita Edochie praises her…

Davido’s baby mama, Chioma’s new look generates comments on social…

Never have a threesome, it’s not worth it – Heartbroken lady advises…

Watch as Bobrisky sprays money on old woman, vows to make her happy till her…

Anita Joseph’s husband responds to Nigerians saying she has ”used…

Actress, Sotayo Sobola marries in low-key wedding ceremony (Photos)

(Photo) Singer, May D narrowly escapes death after fire guts his house

1 of 2

LATEST UPDATES

Avoid Envious people, they are dangerous – Omoni Oboli advises fans

Barry Jhay reportedly arrested over Kashy’s death

”Table Of Men” – Rudeboy says as he dines with Jude Okoye, Don Jazzy…

Watch the heartbreaking video of little girl calling on her late dad after…

Keep my name out of your sewage mouth – Erica slams Samklef after he…

Drama as newly wedded wife seeks divorce after husband lied about owning a…

Davido’s baby mama, Chioma’s new look generates comments on social…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More