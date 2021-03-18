Task force officials destroy taxi driver’s car & assault him for allegedly refusing to pay N50 ticket fee (video)

According to the video that has gone viral on social media which captured the moment some task force officials destroyed a taxi driver’s car and assaulted him for allegedly refusing to pay N50 ticket fee.

The incident reportedly happened at Marian in Calabar, Cross River state capital on Wednesday March 17, and it was learnt that the officials involved are said to belong to “100Marian”.

The video also showed moment the taxi driver came out of his car half-naked to defend himself, while being assaulted by the task force officials.

Watch the video below;

The video has sparked different reactions from social media users.