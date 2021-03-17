‘The kind of men that ask me out ‘ – Bobrisky opens up

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Successful crossdresser, Bobrisky has opened up on the kind of men that asks him out.

In a video the 28-year-old shared on his Instastory, he was heard bragging about how he rolls and dates well to do men

According to Bobrisky, he is not someone to joke with because the kind of men that asks him out are top billionaires.

In his words;

“Don’t fuck with me… I don’t talk too much I really don’t go to parties, I am always indoors in my house… but the kind of men that ask me out, them no born you well”

Recall that a few days ago, the self-acclaimed male barbie doll revealed that she woke up to a credit alert of N50M barely 24 hours after she was received N25M.

Via Instagram
