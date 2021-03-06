The moment Bishop Oyedepo hugged Pastor Adeboye as his wife, Faith Oyedepo knelt to greet him (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Olumide

Recall that RCCG General overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye a few days ago celebrated his 79th birthday, well his Pastor  son Leke Adeboye recently shared a video on his official Instagram page which showed the moment that Bishop David Oyedepo and his wife visited the RCCG man of God to celebrate with him.

In the video, Oyedepo who was donned in a white traditional outfit was heard singing a birthday song for Adeboye. While he was singing, his wife was on her knees as she respectfully greeted Adeboye.

As  soon as he finished singing, Oyedepo hugged the RCCG pastor. As they released themselves from the tight embrace, Mrs Oyedepo stood on her feet and shook the hands of Adeboye.

Watch the video below:

The moment Bishop Oyedepo hugged Pastor Adeboye as his wife, Faith Oyedepo knelt…

