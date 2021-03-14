The moment fans surprised Erica with a 3-bedroom furnished apartment (Video)

BBNaija housemate, Erica had one of the happiest moments of her life yesterday as she wept for joy on Saturday night when her fans gifted her a three-bedroom apartment as one of their birthday presents to her as she turned 27

Erica was asked to cut a ribbon to open an apartment where they told her they stored all her gifts. Shocked by their request, she went on to cut the ribbon and was surprised to see the many gifts lined up in the house for her.

The high point was when one of the leaders of her fan group presented the key of the house to her. The apartment was purchased through a lawyer.

Erica could not hold back her tears as the gift was presented to her.

Watch the video below