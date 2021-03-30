‘The richest woman i know’ – Dbanj reveals the unkown about his wife, Didi on her birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
image of d'banj and wife

Sensational singer, D’banj has taken to Instagram to reveal the unknown about his wife, Didi on her birthday today.

According to the father of two in his birthday message to the mother of his children, Didi is the richest woman he knows and all her virtues are from God.

Speaking further, D’banj mentioned that his wife is the most patient person and he is grateful every day that they met and also for agreeing to be his wife and mother of their children.

In his words;

“To my World, My Heart, my Best friend, Best partner Ever, The richest Woman I know. Soo Caring and Selfless and the Most Patient person I know. Your virtues are Endowed from God and I’m grateful each day that I met you and you agreed to be my wife and mother of my children. You are the Best, Happy Birthday darling. Luv u 7,000”

Via Instagram
