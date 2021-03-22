They said I’ve changed a lot – Regina Daniels shares new pretty look (Photo/Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide

Popular actress and mother of one, Regina Daniels has taken to social media to share some new photos of her.

These new photos have received different reactions from her fans and followers as she looks very different. 

Regina Daniels is shared the photos and video of her new look via her Instagram handle.

Captioning the post she said;“They said I changed a lot.I said a lot changed me.”

See her post below;

See the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMsfu0-DmEU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Many of her fans and followers have taken to the comment section to react with many hailing for her exceptional beauty.

Regina Daniels is one of the wives of Nigerian Billionaire, Ned Nwoko.

 

