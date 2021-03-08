They stood by their wives -Reactions as Nigerians compare Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo

Nigerians on popular Micro-blog platform, Twitter on Monday took to their handles to hail one half of the defunct P-Square group, Peter Okoye now Mr P, for standing by his wife Lola Omotayo despite reports claiming she was part of the reasons he left the music group.

Nigerians went on to compare Peter with Prince Harry who has been trending alongside his wife Meghan Markle following a recent interview with Oprah.

Prime Harry stood by his wife Meghan Markle despite the reported rejection from the royal family as he renounced his royal privileges.

Nigerians on Twitter claimed the story of Peter Okoye and Prince Harry was similar.

See some of the reactions below;

I am happy that Peter Okoye is finally getting the recognition he deserves. That dude sacrificed a lot for his marriage. Imagine breaking up Africa's biggest music group ever and separating from your twin brother whom you were born together for a woman. A king I stan. — Proud Barca Principal ⚽ (@TheGeniusJaj) March 8, 2021

Since we are now in our right senses… This is a peter okoye appreciation tweet ♥️ pic.twitter.com/N8sEgqikMn — BIMA (@mirabelaokoi) March 8, 2021