They stood by their wives -Reactions as Nigerians compare Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerians on popular Micro-blog platform, Twitter on Monday took to their handles to hail one half of the defunct P-Square group, Peter Okoye now Mr P, for standing by his wife Lola Omotayo despite reports claiming she was part of the reasons he left the music group.

Nigerians went on to compare Peter with Prince Harry who has been trending alongside his wife Meghan Markle following a recent interview with Oprah.

See also:  Bobriksy, Mercy Aigbe, others celebrate #Internationalwomen'sday

Prime Harry stood by his wife Meghan Markle despite the reported rejection from the royal family as he renounced his royal privileges.

Nigerians on Twitter claimed the story of Peter Okoye and Prince Harry was similar.

See some of the reactions below;

 

