‘This girl they hustle’ – Nigerians praise BBNaija Ka3na on her latest achievement

Nigerians have taken to social media to shower praises on Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Ka3na on her latest achievement.

This comes after the reality star shared photos and videos from her big store opening in Lagos.

Captioning the photos and videos, the mother of one wrote;

“The world can never measure the standard of a true child of God. The expectation of the wicked shall be brought to nothing… 1Corinthians 2:9!

God Bless Everyone Genuinely Celebrating With Us… I Pray … Celebration Never Cease In Your Lives… WE ARE OFFICIALLY OPEN”

Watch the video from the store opening below;

See some of the comments Ka3na earned below;

@iamrediva wrote “Forget hate or anything this girl they hustle”

@pretty_cynthee wrote “Awwww so happy for her she’s really hardworking”

@ayicanandaywil wrote “So hardworking…..I remove cap for kate”

@presom___wrote “Katrina is in competition with no one she is on her lane doing her tin”

@pharmwendy wrote “Kat3na is who she thinks she is! a boss lady!”

@rediva.waistshaperz wrote “Very hard working lady”