This one na spiritual lawyer – reactions as herbalist storms Abuja court in solidarity with Sowore for his trial (video)

By Olumide

A video has gone viral on social media after former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowere was seen storming the Abuja court with a herbalist.

In the video and photos which has gone viral showed the spiritual leader is seen with Sowore and others chanting with his bante and onde.

The convener of the RevolutionNow and the four others are facing trial for allegedly inciting the public against the Federal Government in what is described as an unlawful assembly.

They were arrested in the early hours of January 1, 2021, during a protest in Abuja.

Watch the video below;

The video has however generated different reactions on social media as some people claimed the herbalist was a spiritual lawyer.

