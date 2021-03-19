TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s cousin fuels rumour of breakup with Chioma

‘She has been my God sent’ – Actress, Tonto…

‘If I Buy A Car For My Daughter, I’ll Register It In Her Name’-…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla pens down lovely birthday…

BBNaija Khafi allegedly expecting her first child with Gedoni

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo becomes a house owner

Residents Smash Bottle On Ikeja Electric Staff’s Head For…

Prisoner Caught Pants Down With Female Prison Warder (Photos)

Ned Nwoko gushes over new photos of Regina Daniels & son

Tiwa Savage reportedly pregnant for Davido’s crew member, Obama DMW

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage is reportedly expecting her second child with one of Davido’s crew members, Obama DMW.

Going by the reports made by popular social media blog, gistlover, the singer has taken in and it is alleged that Obama DMW is the father to the unborn child.

Rumours of Tiwa and Obama’s relationship have been going on for a while and this gives a bit of credence to the pregnancy reports fast making the rounds online.

READ ALSO

“She’s More Nengicious Than Nengi” – Reactions As Nengi…

‘If I Buy A Car For My Daughter, I’ll Register It In Her…

Read gistlover’s report below:

Uncle don knack Una top celeb belle o,everywhere don choke,how we go settle this matter like this,Aunty no know how to face all these Instagram and Twitter children o,make Una no drag am bikonu,na belle she get,she no kee person,but Aunty make Una no go comot belle o,your baby will sure like a sister or na brother😉😉❤️Decodersss…..over to you🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️i come in peace

READ ALSO: Omotola’s husband, Matthew Ekeinde flies Destiny Etiko in an aircraft (Photos)

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s cousin fuels rumour of breakup with Chioma

‘She has been my God sent’ – Actress, Tonto Dikeh writes a…

‘If I Buy A Car For My Daughter, I’ll Register It In Her Name’- Yul Edochie…

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla pens down lovely birthday messages to her…

BBNaija Khafi allegedly expecting her first child with Gedoni

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo becomes a house owner

Residents Smash Bottle On Ikeja Electric Staff’s Head For Disconnecting…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Tiwa Savage reportedly pregnant for Davido’s crew member, Obama DMW

Omotola’s husband, Matthew Ekeinde flies Destiny Etiko in an aircraft…

Kiki Osinbajo celebrates 28th birthday with jungle-themed photos

Mosun Filani reveals what she does to friends who don’t upload her picture…

The peace of mind money gives can’t be compared to temporary pleasure of…

“She’s More Nengicious Than Nengi” – Reactions As Nengi Meets Her Look-Alike

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo becomes a house owner

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More