Tiwa Savage reportedly pregnant for Davido’s crew member, Obama DMW

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage is reportedly expecting her second child with one of Davido’s crew members, Obama DMW.

Going by the reports made by popular social media blog, gistlover, the singer has taken in and it is alleged that Obama DMW is the father to the unborn child.

Rumours of Tiwa and Obama’s relationship have been going on for a while and this gives a bit of credence to the pregnancy reports fast making the rounds online.

Read gistlover’s report below:

Uncle don knack Una top celeb belle o,everywhere don choke,how we go settle this matter like this,Aunty no know how to face all these Instagram and Twitter children o,make Una no drag am bikonu,na belle she get,she no kee person,but Aunty make Una no go comot belle o,your baby will sure like a sister or na brother😉😉❤️Decodersss…..over to you🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️i come in peace

READ ALSO: Omotola’s husband, Matthew Ekeinde flies Destiny Etiko in an aircraft (Photos)