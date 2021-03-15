Toke Makinwa slays in leopard-themed photo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular media personality, entrepreneur and fashionista, Toke Makinwa is known for her high fashion taste and this time she shared some stunning photos of herself with fans.

The popular OAP shared a photo of herself in an adorable leopard-printed suit.

See the photos below;

Toke Makinwa is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur and author. Toke is known for hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM and for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments. She released her book On Becoming in November 2016.

Toke Makinwa is also one of the most popular female OAPs in the country and has done quite well for herself.

