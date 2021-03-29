Tonto Dikeh wins global humanitarian celebrity of the year (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Olumide
Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, mother of one and humanitarian Tonto Dikeh over the weekend won the global humanitarian celebrity of the year award at the iGlobal Impact Awards in Abuja.

Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share videos and pictures of herself as she was given the award.

Nkechi Blessing gushes over her son as she shares adorable…

Actress, Eniola Badmus expresses desire to participate in…

The actress captioned one of the posts: “HONOR:- GLOBAL HUMANITARIAN CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR AT THE JUST CONCLUDED iGlobal IMpact Awards Fct, Abuja, NIGERIA.

During her appreciation speech, Tonto Dikeh advised the youth to take their place and have an impact in the world to make it a better place.

See her post below;

 

