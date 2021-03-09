TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Davido’s baby mama, Chioma’s new look generates…

‘You are still very strong’ -Actress, Rita Edochie…

”Table Of Men” – Rudeboy says as he dines with Jude…

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill welcome a baby with…

‘I brag different’ – BBNaija Ozo says as he…

Anthony Joshua new photo causes stir online

If love makes you turn back against family, watch out –…

Zubby Michael Flaunts His Living Room, Says His Furniture Is…

Drama as newly wedded wife seeks divorce after husband lied about…

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill welcome a baby with former P.A, Rosy Meurer

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Congratulations are in order for Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill as he welcomes his baby with former P.A, Rosy Meurer.

This comes a few weeks after Churchill came out of the shell to disclose that he and Rosy are officially married.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news about the birth of their baby, the proud father wrote;

READ ALSO

Mixed reactions as Churchill gives Rosy Meurer’s child…

Churchill mocks Tonto Dikeh after NCPC denied appointing her…

“it’s a moment of bliss and Celebration to us as I announce the coming of King Churchill Junior, …from my formative years I have always had the royal tag of “King” for my kids to be greater than the father. Ahead of mother’s day, I say a big congratulations to my lovely wife for this great testimony. This decision I made two years ago is not a mistake but a divine ordination.

My little King, welcome to the world, a great addition to the family. You shall grow with the wisdom of God, divinely protected and flowing with the oil of Grace. My son “KING CHURCHILL “, my earnest prayer is that you will be greater than your father and your peers in all attainments.  Thanks to everyone for the prayers, support and love!!!

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Davido’s baby mama, Chioma’s new look generates comments on social…

‘You are still very strong’ -Actress, Rita Edochie praises her…

”Table Of Men” – Rudeboy says as he dines with Jude Okoye, Don Jazzy…

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill welcome a baby with former P.A, Rosy…

‘I brag different’ – BBNaija Ozo says as he celebrates the…

Anthony Joshua new photo causes stir online

If love makes you turn back against family, watch out – Uti, Nigerians…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Two University students fight dirty over sugar daddy (Video)

Mixed reactions as Churchill gives Rosy Meurer’s child the same name as…

Nigerians shower praises on Davido after a university first-class graduate…

See How An Entire Family Died On Their Way Back From Their Grandpa’s…

Lady recreates her childhood photo with her daughter who looks exactly like her…

Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill welcome a baby with former P.A, Rosy…

Man finally graduates after spending 9 years in the university

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More