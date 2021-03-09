Tonto Dikeh’s ex husband, Churchill welcome a baby with former P.A, Rosy Meurer

Congratulations are in order for Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill as he welcomes his baby with former P.A, Rosy Meurer.

This comes a few weeks after Churchill came out of the shell to disclose that he and Rosy are officially married.

Taking to Instagram to share the good news about the birth of their baby, the proud father wrote;

“it’s a moment of bliss and Celebration to us as I announce the coming of King Churchill Junior, …from my formative years I have always had the royal tag of “King” for my kids to be greater than the father. Ahead of mother’s day, I say a big congratulations to my lovely wife for this great testimony. This decision I made two years ago is not a mistake but a divine ordination.

My little King, welcome to the world, a great addition to the family. You shall grow with the wisdom of God, divinely protected and flowing with the oil of Grace. My son “KING CHURCHILL “, my earnest prayer is that you will be greater than your father and your peers in all attainments. Thanks to everyone for the prayers, support and love!!!