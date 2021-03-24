‘Toyin Abraham is a hard-worker and she likes food too much’ – Actress, Mercy Johnson

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson took to Instagram to reveal some facts about her colleague in the movie industry, Toyin Abraham.

According to Mercy,  Toyin is now her new woman crush because of how hardworking she is. Speaking further, Mercy said the mother of one is a lover of food and a boss too.

Sharing a video of both of them on a movie set, the 36-year-old wrote;

“If you think I like food, wait till you meet @toyin_abraham… Toyin is my new woman crush ooo, a hard worker… Arrrr alaye gba”

Toyin_abraham wrote “Thanks for making me smile… Mercy mi @mercyjohnsonokojie thanks love”

Recall that a few weeks ago, Toyin paid Mercy Johnson a visit at her home and she has revealed to the public the unknown about the mother of 4.

 

 

Via Instagram
