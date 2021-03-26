Toyin Abraham, Mercy Johnson kneel to greet Mercy’s husband in throwback video

Nollywood stars, Toyin Abraham and Mercy Johnson have been in the headline over the past few days.

In the same post, Mercy described Toyin as a hard worker.

Well a throwback video has captured Toyin kneeling to greet Mercy’s husband Prince Odi Okojie.

The video was shared by Mercy on Instagram on Thursday as Prince Okojie visited them on location.

She wrote: “@toyin_abraham , is a great influence on me oooo, she makes me laff 24/7 plus says ‘Mercy, I kneel to greet @kolawoleajeyemi (Sir)., so we kneel together ni yen loni oooo…one of the most down to earth babe I have met plus she is never afraid to be herself…TBT when my paddy and bestie @princeodiokojie dropped by our set…”

