Toyin Abraham surprises new mum, Bukunmi with a lovely push gift

Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina took to her Instastory on Instagram to appreciate her senior colleague, Toyin Abraham for what she did to her.

Accoridng to Bukunmi, Toyin gave her a lovely gift that she never expeted. She used the medium to ask God to blessr the mother of one.

In her words;

“Thank you for this lovely Gift WORLD BEST *crying* … I wasn’t expecting it. God bless you and all yours. @toyin_abraham.”

This comes a few hours after Bukunmi announced the birth of her first child on Instagram with a heartwarming video of a self-composed song to her child and this has got hearts of many melted.

Since then, Fans and fellow celebrities have trooped to Bukunmi’s page to shower encomium on her as she achieves the great feat of procreation.